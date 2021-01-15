The Cobb Executive Women will have a virtual event on Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health and executive director of Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation, will give an update on the vaccination plan for Cobb County. She will share how quickly the county will be able to receive the vaccine and the public health forecast of what to expect post-vaccine.

Crossman and the CDPH staff have been on the front lines since February 2020 working tirelessly combating the outbreak.

To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Executive-Women-January-Virtual-Event-9767/details.

