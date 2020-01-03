The Cobb Executive Women's January luncheon will be Jan. 10 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Georgian Club, 100 Galleria Parkway, 17th Floor in the Cumberland area.
The speakers will be Sam and Lisa Olens, who will share their personal journey of raising children and maintaining successful careers in Cobb County.
Sam is an attorney with Dentons' Public Policy practice and the former Attorney General of Georgia. Lisa is the education manager for Georgia Power's Community and Economic Development organization.
To register for the event, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Cobb-Executive-Women-January-Luncheon-9111/details.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
