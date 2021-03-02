Cobb Executive Women, a professional development and leadership program presented by the Cobb Chamber, is seeking nominations for its 2021 Woman of Distinction Award.
The Woman of Distinction Award is given annually at the Cobb Chamber’s June Marquee Monday event to recognize a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, thereby supporting and advancing her community and her field. This year, the Cobb Chamber is looking to honor and celebrate a woman who has inspired others through her leadership, courage and dedication to the community.
Woman of Distinction Award nominees must meet the following requirements:
- May not be a previous recipient of the Woman of Distinction Award.
- Must have a minimum of five years history of promoting or supporting women in the workplace, not exclusive to Cobb.
- Must currently live or work in Cobb County.
- Must be a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
- Must meet the membership qualifications for Cobb Executive Women. Membership in CEW is not required.
An expanded list of eligibility requirements and nomination forms can be found at www.cobbchamber.org/cew. All nominations must be received by April 30. Please note that incomplete applications will not be considered for award selection.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
