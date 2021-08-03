The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women on will have a luncheon on Aug. 6 at 11:15 a.m. featuring a panel discussion with three black-owned 2021 Top 30 Small Businesses of the Year.
The panel will discuss their personal stories about the barriers Black business leaders face and steps the community can take to support diversity in business.
The featured business owners include Joseph Malbrough, owner of The UPS Store in Cumberland; Littie Brown, president/co-owner of Speedpro Marietta; and Allen Spivey, president of AQC Traffic Control Services. Long-time Chamber member and founding member of the Cobb Chamber DE&I Council Donna Middlebrooks will facilitate the discussion.
Registration is open at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.
