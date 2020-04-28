Cobb County estate planning and probate law attorney Stephanie L. Steele participated in the first ever virtual rendition of one of the nation’s premier estate planning legal conferences held from April 23-26.
Because of COVID-19 the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys virtually hosted their 27th annual Spring Summit, which included attorneys from qualified estate planning law firms from around the country.
The 2020 Spring Summit focused on the immediate need for estate planning law firms to change the way they educate and serve their community.
The founders of the Academy kicked off the summit with a keynote address offering guidance and inspiration in this constantly changing landscape. Major developments in estate planning occurred with the passing of the SECURE Act and CARES Act in 2019-2020, and Steele received training on these updates among other crucial information during the sessions.
The Steele Law Firm, one of only three firms in Georgia admitted to Academy membership, has been a member of the Academy since 2019.
For more information, call 770-693-2426 or visit www.SteeleCounsel.com.
