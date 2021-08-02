Cobb EMC recently conducted a member satisfaction survey and received an American Customer Satisfaction Index score of 91 for the first half of 2021.
It is the highest score the EMC has ever received.
Cobb EMC scored 19 points higher than Investor Owned Utilities and Municipal Utilities scores of 72. Both industry data points were published by ACSI in its 2020 ACSI Utility Sector Report.
The score is higher than top-performing companies like Chick-fil-A and Costco and 13 points higher than Netflix and Starbucks, based on 2020-2021 ACSI reports.
The ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the U.S. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 300,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.