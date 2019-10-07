Cobb EMC announced that the electric cooperative now ranks eighth for customer satisfaction among cooperatives, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, which surveys customers of the nation’s 142 largest electric utility brands.
“Our record-breaking score reflects what’s possible when a team places an intense focus on a superior member experience and reliable electricity at the lowest possible price, all achieved through innovation,” said Peter Heintzelman, president and CEO of Cobb EMC. “Our industry is changing, and we’re prepared to lead the change.”
The metro-Atlanta utility has made a series of improvements over the past decade to positively impact consumers. They reduced outages by more than 25%, ranking the company top three in the nation for reliability. Cobb EMC consumers’ monthly bills are also nearly $24 lower than the average utility bill in Georgia, according to the Georgia Public Service Commission.
“This top-notch reliability is even more impressive when you consider it was achieved while keeping costs low,” said Heintzelman. “Our board of directors has lowered consumers’ bills seven times in three years and gave back $4.5 million to members when power costs came back lower than expected at the end of 2018.”
Many new programs and initiatives have been implemented using direct feedback from consumers. This year, the cooperative unveiled new electric rate options so consumers can determine which rate best fits their lifestyle. To simplify the switching process, Cobb EMC built an online tool to help consumers choose a rate.
The company also introduced an innovate rate that offers consumers up to 400 kWh per month for free overnight charging for electric vehicles (EVs), a move to increase EV adoption in northwest metro Atlanta – which is known for heavy commuter traffic.
“Our NiteFlex rate is the first of its kind in the nation and reduces EV charging costs and makes commutes cleaner and more affordable for our consumers,” said Heintzelman. “We regularly host ride and drive events and offer an overnight checkout program so consumers can borrow an EV and see how it fits their everyday lives. We’re proud to support sustainability efforts that make financial sense for all of our members. That commitment is also mirrored in our renewable energy portfolio. We’ve increased our solar offerings 360% since 2016 at no additional cost to members.”
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
