Cobb EMC was recently named Business of the Year by the Paulding Chamber of Commerce at their 60th Anniversary Awards Gala.
The award seeks to recognize businesses that have made a significant impact in the Paulding community during the past year.
The Business of the Year award is based on certain criteria set by The Paulding Chamber of Commerce. The nominations committee selects winners based on their level of dedication to making the community a better place by giving back in some manner, their support of economic development in Paulding County and other factors.
For more information, visit cobbemc.com/community.
