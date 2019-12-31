Cobb EMC announced a Wholesale Power Adjustment credit, effective Jan. 1, which will bring $1.3 million in savings to the electric cooperative’s members.
Cobb EMC increases or decreases the WPA as necessary to follow changes in wholesale electric generation and transmission costs.
The Cobb EMC board of directors elected to give an aggregate of more than $10 million back to consumers over the last 12 months. According to the Georgia Public Service Commission, Cobb EMC members’ monthly bills are $24 lower than the average utility bill in Georgia, the lowest rates in metro Atlanta.
Cobb EMC was also recently ranked the sixth largest EMC in the nation among more than 900 electric cooperatives. This ranking is even more impressive when one considers it was achieved while keeping costs low and maintaining reliable electricity - ranked third in the nation - for more than 200,000 consumers.
With the bill credit, the average Cobb EMC household - which uses 1,000 kWh each month - will save $5 on their bill, but the credit on each bill will vary depending on electric usage. This credit will be applied to the bill Cobb EMC members receive in January.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
