Cobb EMC announced that the electric cooperative’s customer satisfaction scores are at a record high.
The scores were attributed largely to providing a superior member experience and reliable electricity at the lowest possible price.
“Cobb EMC is capping off a banner year and redefining what it means to be an energy expert,” said Peter Heintzelman, president and CEO of Cobb EMC. “We’re regularly asked to speak across the U.S. as a nationally recognized industry expert, and this thought leadership, combined with our recent innovations, will propel our company to realize even greater success next year.”
The utility has made a series of improvements over the past decade to positively impact consumers. They reduced outages by more than 25%, ranking the company in the top 3 in the nation for reliability, according to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
“Cobb EMC’s national reliability ranking is even more impressive when you consider it was achieved while keeping costs low,” said Tripper Sharp, chairman of Cobb EMC’s Board of Directors. “The board of directors has lowered consumers’ bills seven times in three years, and when power costs came in lower than expected in 2018, we gave back $4.5 million to members. These decisions add up to meaningful savings for consumers.”
According to the Georgia Public Service Commission, Cobb EMC members’ monthly bills are $24 lower than the average utility bill in Georgia. Cobb EMC also now ranks the fourth most affordable EMC in Georgia and the fifth most affordable of the 94 electric utilities in the state.
Last year, Cobb EMC became the first EMC in the nation to offer free overnight charging for electric vehicles through the NiteFlex rate.
“We’re committed to affordable, renewable energy and to attracting innovative research projects and bringing grant money to our community,” said Heintzelman. “We’ve increased our solar offerings by 360% since 2016 at no additional cost to members, and this year, Solar Inventions won a research project grant to test the performance advantage of solar panels on our campus. Cobb EMC will receive all of the solar output of this project at no cost – which benefits Cobb EMC’s members and is an internationally prestigious coup for our community.”
More than $4.6 million has been donated to neighborhood nonprofits through the Cobb EMC Community Foundation, and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gas South, gives back 5% of profits to help children in need.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
