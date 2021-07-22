Cobb & Douglas Public Health has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada.
CDPH received the award for its comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2020. This marks the fifth consecutive year CDPH has been recognized for excellence in financial reporting. CDPH also remains the only local public health department in Georgia to receive this award.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
For more information, visit www.gfoa.org or www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.
