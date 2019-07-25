PruittHealth – Austell and PruittHealth – Marietta, nursing and rehabilitation centers serving Cobb County, were recently named recipients of the 2019 Bronze – Committed to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels — Bronze, Silver and Gold. At the Bronze level, members develop essential performance elements and demonstrate ability to implement a performance improvement system.
PruittHealth – Austell, located at 1700 Mulkey Road in Austell, is a 124-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Equipped with a transitional care unit, the center offers a state-of-the-art suite outfitted with the latest health and domestic equipment offering care for post-acute patients that will be rehabilitated and transitioned home.
PruittHealth – Marietta, located at 50 Saine Drive SW in Marietta, has been serving the community since 1980. With 119 rooms, the center provides a home-like environment, including a spacious dining room for residents and guests.
For more information, visit pruitthealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.