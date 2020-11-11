The Cobb County Board of Commissioners, joined by the Cobb Chamber and the Cobb County Coalition of Business Associations have proclaimed Nov. 28 as “Small Business Saturday” in Cobb County.
All residents are urged to support small businesses and merchants on this day and throughout the year.
“At the Cobb Chamber, the strength of our small business community is a top priority. And, this year, Cobb’s small business owners need our community’s support and patronage now more than ever," said Sharon Mason, president and CEO of the Cobb Chamber. “Small Business Saturday is a great way to unite our neighbors in investing in local merchants, shops and restaurants. Join us in supporting our local small businesses not just on this day, but all year long.”
Since its inception in 2010, Small Business Saturday, backed by American Express, has promoted the significance of supporting small, independently owned businesses across the country.
For more information, visit shopsmall.com.
