The Cobb County Economic Development Division, SelectCobb, representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, WorkSource Cobb, KSU’s Small Business Development Center, the cities of Acworth and Kennesaw and Georgia Power recently participated in the bi-annual Business Walks Program for District 1.
The initiative is dedicated to collecting feedback on business retention and expansion in Cobb’s business community.
Business Walks allow economic development groups to visit up to four businesses a day per team, covering more ground than traditional retention and expansion programs. Leveraging one-on-one interviews and facility tours, teams gather feedback from companies on key matters, such as community engagement and services, opportunity for growth, workforce needs and current challenges. The teams also use surveys with predetermined questions to quickly diagnose firms on the brink of greatness or those at risk, increase awareness of programs and services offered by local and county organizations, and identify those businesses that may require further assistance. For business owners and operators, meeting with community leadership and development groups allows their voices to be heard and ensures a prosperous business climate for the future.
“This is about developing partnerships," said District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill. "I’m excited to learn about these partnerships and how we can help strengthen them."
Business Walks participants visited businesses in the cities of Acworth and Kennesaw, as well as the Acworth Due West and Barrett Parkway Corridors. Reunited, the teams discussed their findings and worked together to address any pressing matters.
The coordinating committee began its efforts in South Cobb, expanding to the current Business Walks in West Cobb. The Cobb County Economic Development Division in partnership with SelectCobb plans to continue the expansion of this program into North and East Cobb in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.