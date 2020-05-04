The Cobb County Community Services Board on May 4 announced it will contract with fellow community service board Highland Rivers Health for executive leadership beginning July 1.
According to the agreement, Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas will serve as interim chief executive for CCCSB for a six-month period – through the end of 2020 – following the planned retirement of CCCSB CEO Foster Norman on June 30.
Both CCCSB and Highland Rivers Health are part of a state-wide network of community service boards designated by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which provides partial funding to each of the state’s 24 CSBs.
Collectively, the state’s CSBs function as Georgia’s behavioral health and developmental disability safety-net, generally serving low-income and uninsured individuals who otherwise would not have access to services for mental health, substance use disorders or intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Although the two agencies serve different geographic areas and populations – CCCSB serves one county with a population of approximately 760,000, while Highland Rivers serves 12 counties with a population of nearly 1 million – both agencies provide the same services in the communities they serve. Three of the counties served by Highland Rivers – Cherokee, Bartow and Paulding – border Cobb County and in some instances individuals have received services from both agencies.
The governing boards of both CCCSB and Highland Rivers Health have approved the interim agreement, as has the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Dallas is expected to being meeting with Cobb staff in the coming weeks and any announcement concerning the agency’s future plans will be made before the end of 2020.
For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com or http://highlandrivershealth.com.
