Buried in a package of amendments to Cobb County code is a proposed “clean zone” for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star game, which will be hosted by the Atlanta Braves this summer.
Within that zone, banned activities include:
selling “counterfeit or infringing merchandise”;
♦ selling counterfeit or valid tickets to the All-Star game “or its related sponsor-approved activities;
♦ the hosting of any hospitality events or other activities conducted outside;
♦ setting up temporary signage viewable from public property;
♦ setting up any temporary structure or inflatable device;
♦ giving away commercial items;
♦ sampling or distributing handbills for any commercial purpose;
♦ the sublicensing of rights of existing vendors or merchants to third parties;
♦ and engaging in activities requiring a temporary permit or license from the county without first acquiring the necessary permit or license.
The zone is meant to “facilitate the safe and orderly movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well as to preserve the aesthetic qualities of areas within unincorporated Cobb County,” according to the proposed code section.
The amendment also gives the MLB the right to install within the zone “decals, stickers, banners, inflatables and/or other signage promoting the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game and MLB’s business partners” after county review.
County Clerk Pamela Mabry did not immediately respond to a request for a map of the area.
County staff will present the proposed code amendments at a meeting open to the public Monday. The Board of Commissioners will conduct hearings on the new amendments Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, and will vote on the amendments Feb. 9.
The All-Star game is July 13. Related activities and events will take place between July 7 and July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.