The Cobb Community Foundation announced the appointment of four new members to the board of directors to help support the organization’s mission: inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future, and connecting donors who care with causes that matter.
This brings the number of board members to 26.
“Like all our board members, these four individuals are all so well-respected and deeply connected to Cobb County,” said CEO Shari Martin. "I cannot wait to see the impact they will have as we continue to grow our donor advised and other charitable funds so we can do even more to help our community thrive."
“In my first year as board chair, I established a goal to ensure that CCF’s board represents a variety of backgrounds, skill sets and areas of expertise from across the county, and I am proud that we continue to attract such strong community leaders,” said Kim Gresh, Board Chair. “I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year.”
The new board members, who began their two-year terms with CCF effective Jan. 1, are:
Carole Cox, Senior Portfolio Manager at GLOBALT Investments, previously was the Southern Regional Director of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, a current Board Member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals and a ember of Finance Committee of Early Learning Property Management Inc.
Darion Dunn, Managing Partner at Atlantica Properties, was formerly with the Buckhead CID, Croy Engineering and Harrington, George & Dunn P.C. Dunn is currently serving on the boards of the Chattahoochee Technical College Foundation, The Center for Family Resources, Open Doors, and Star-C and on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
Cheryl Richardson, City of Marietta Councilwoman for Ward 1 and founding attorney at Richardson Legal Services PC. Richardson is retired U.S. Army, a member of the State Bar of Georgia and Cobb County Bar Association, and a former Associate Judge for Marietta Municipal Court. She is currently serving as Administrative Hearing Officer for City of Marietta and teaching at Kennesaw State University.
Ray Thomas, President of Mableton Improvement Coalition, is founder of Taste of Mableton Festival and founder of the Mableton Annual Economic Development Summit. He is Mableton's Citizen of the Year for 2022 and a former financial member of Cobb County Police Precinct Discussion Group and Chattahoochee Riverlands Greenway Trail Work Group.
