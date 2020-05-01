The Cobb Chamber announced that it is taking Marquee Monday virtual on May 11 from noon to 1 p.m.
The signature event will bring together panelists from Atlanta's sports teams to share how they are adapting to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how sports can unite people during uncertain times. The panelists will include Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves; Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks; Rich McKay, president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons; and Darren Eales, president of Atlanta United FC.
Wellstar Health System, the presenting sponsor, will also deliver a community update.
For more information on how to support Wellstar health heroes, visit Wellstar Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.wellstar.org/foundation/pages/covid-19-relief.aspx.
To register for the event, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Virtual-Marquee-Monday-9075/details.
