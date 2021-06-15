The Honorary Commanders Association, a cooperative effort involving Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, General Lucius D. Clay National Guard Center, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard, National Defense Force and the Navy and Marine Corps, is seeking nominations for members of its 2022 class.
The Honorary Commanders Association annually selects community and business leaders and pairs them with military personnel in a yearlong program designed to give leaders an opportunity to learn about military activities, their impact on the economy and the various aspects of the national defense system.
Created by the Cobb Chamber in 1983, the association has grown over the years to include units of the nation’s Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Georgia National Guard, Coast Guard and National Defense Force. Each program events covers a branch of service and includes a behind-the-scenes tour of local and regional military assets.
The deadline for nominations is July 12. Fill out the nomination form at www.cobbchamber.org.
For more information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.
