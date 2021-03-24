The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have its 79th annual meeting on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The dinner will include the Chairman's Awards, the Marietta Daily Journal Citizen of the Year presentation, the Chairman's forecast for the year ahead and a keynote presentation by Gov. Brian Kemp.
In person tickets, tables, and limited sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase. Tickets are $250 and tables of three are $750. While in person attendance is limited, attendees can join the event virtually through the Chamber's livestream.
Register at https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/Cobb-Chamber-Annual-Meeting-Presented-by-Wellstar-9930/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.