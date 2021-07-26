The Cobb Chamber has announced its nominees for the 2021 Public Safety Award.
The award will be presented at the annual Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon on Oct. 4, kicking off the start of Public Safety Appreciation Week. At the luncheon, the Public Safety Employee of the Year award and additional awards of Merit, Valor, Distinguished Achievement, or Outstanding Community Contribution will be awarded.
The 2021 Nominees:
- Paramedic William Albanus of Puckett EMS
- Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Alitzer, Kennesaw State University Department of Public Safety
- Det. David Auld of Marietta Police Department
- Lt. Michael Benna of Smyrna Fire Department
- Lt. Jacob Bower of Smyrna Fire Department
- Lt. Richard Franklin of Marietta Fire Department
- Deputy Director Kevin Gardner of Cobb County 911
- Maj. Jake King of Marietta Police Department
- Paramedic Jose Morales of Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service
- Ofc. Edward Reeves & K-9 Jerry Lee of Austell Police Department
- Operations Supervisor Marta Sorchik of Cobb County 911
- SRO Brian Washington of Marietta Police Department
- Det. Daniel Wood of Kennesaw Police Department
UNITS:
- C-Shift of Acworth Police Department
- EMS Division of Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services
- Ofc. David Cavender, Ofc. John Pearson and Ofc. Bryan Moore of Cobb County Police Department
- Violent Crime Bureau of Cobb County Police Department
- Recruiting Team of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
- C-Shift of Marietta Fire Department
- Engine 5 of Smyrna Fire Department
- Ofc. Dustin Trail and Ofc. Tasia Sveda of Smyrna Police Department
To view the list of nominees, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/Member-Services/Public_Safety_Awards_Nominees.aspx. For more information, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.
