The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a Virtual Cobb Connections event on Monday from 3 to 4 p.m.
The hour of e-networking and idea sharing with Chamber members is limited to the first 40 registrants. Online registration closes Friday at 5 p.m. or as soon as maximum capacity is reached.
Information for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all confirmed attendees at that time.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Virtual-Cobb-Connections-9454/details.
