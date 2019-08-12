The Cobb Chamber will debut a new luncheon event designed to give its members a better understanding of Cobb County’s current and future transportation landscape.
The Transportation & Mobility Summit, on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, will provide insight from the leading voices on transportation and mobility initiatives impacting Cobb County and the surrounding region.
“Quality transportation and mobility efforts are crucial to Cobb County’s future,” said Dana Johnson, executive director of SelectCobb. “Mobility means having safe, efficient, cost-effective transportation options that you can count on to get you where you need to go, no matter how fast Cobb keeps growing. The Transportation and Mobility Summit will help our community and its partners really focus in on our future needs and goals.”
Through in-depth sessions, transportation experts and regional leaders will guide conversation addressing the transportation needs of the community, connectivity within the metro region, trends in technology and proposed projects that have regional impact and address traffic congestion in Cobb County.
A number of speakers will present at the luncheon summit, including:
- Russell McMurry, Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner
- Chris Tomlinson, executive director of Georgia Regional Transportation Authority & State Road and Tollway Authority & interim executive director at The ATL (Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority)
- Mike Boyce, Cobb County Commission chairman
- Michael “Sully” Sullivan, president & CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia
- Doug Hooker, executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission
- Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland CID
- Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID
- Caroline Whaley, executive director of the Gateway Marietta CID
Among the highlights will be Boyce presenting on the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan, Tomlinson sharing the innovative mobility solutions that build connectivity and decrease traffic and commute times and Cobb’s CIDs discussing the challenges and major projects happening in their districts.
For more information, contact Stephanie Cox at 770-859-2337 or scox@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.