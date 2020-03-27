The Cobb Chamber is addressing the difficulties in navigating a post-pandemic business climate through a free “How to: Business Recovery from COVID-19 webinar on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Guided by business experts and community leaders, the webinar will walk business owners through the resources available for small and large businesses, including navigating the Small Business Administration loan application process, the federal stimulus CARES act and the Cobb Chamber’s strategy and resources to help businesses during and after this time. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions.
Speakers for the webinar on “How to: Business Recovery from COVID-19” webinar include John Loud, 2020 Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems; Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president & CEO; Drew Tonsmeire, Georgia Small Business Development Center Area Director; and small businesses that have been through the SBA Loan Process including Sam Fuchs, CEO of Blue Yonder.
To register for this free virtual event, visit cobbchamber.org/events. Up to 500 spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.