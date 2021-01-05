The Cobb Chamber is hosting its first business recovery webinar of 2021 on Thursday at 10 a.m. covering the $900 billion stimulus package recently signed into law by President Trump.
The webinar brings together a panel of experts to provide better understanding of how to navigate the $325 billion in relief for small businesses, including a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Guided by business experts and community leaders, the webinar will walk attendees through the stimulus package, the resources available for small businesses and the Cobb Chamber’s strategy and resources to help businesses recover. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Speakers for the webinar include, Jonathan Crumly, founding principal of Taylor English Decisions; Jeff Fucito, partner in charge at Mauldin & Jenkins; Clark Hungerford, president/chief credit officer at Vinings Bank; Drew Tonsmeire, area director of the Georgia Small Business Development Center; John Loud, 2021 Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems; and Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO.
To register for this virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/3bb9zZd. There is no cost for the webinar.
For more information, contact Stephanie Cox at scox@cobbchamber.org.
