The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will host Access to Capital: Finance, Foreign Sales, and Foreseen Risks on June 22 at 9 a.m.
This seminar will focus on navigating business owners through the funding landscape while connecting them with resources to help obtain the capital they need to expand their business. Featured experts will offer advice on how to finance and increase foreign sales while mitigating risks.
Presenting experts include David Leonard, Export Finance Manager at SBA Office of Int’l Trade; Susan Kintanar, Regional Director, Easter Region, Export-Import Bank; Zaheer Faruqi, CEO, Aventure Aviation; and Darrel Hulsey, Director, UGA SBDC International Trade Center.
A live question and answer session will follow the presentations. Registration is free and open to members and non-members at www.cobbchamber.org/events.
For more information, contact Amanda Blanton at ablanton@cobbchamber.org.
