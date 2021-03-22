The Cobb Chamber is hosting its 20th business recovery webinar on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“Understanding the American Rescue Plan” features local experts weighing in on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes targeted financial aid for the restaurant industry, new provisions for small businesses across other industries and more money for the Paycheck Protection Program. This webinar is free to attend and is designed to help business owners and professionals take advantage of the bill’s various relief plans and grant opportunities. Attendees will be able to ask questions through the webinar chat function.
Speakers for webinar will include Rob Garcia, Atlanta Market president of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Zack Leder, tax partner at Bennett Thrasher LLP, John Loud, 2021 Cobb Chamber chairman, Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president & CEO, and Drew Tonsmeire, Georgia Small Business Development Center area director.
To register, visit cobbchamber.org/events. Chamber members and non-members are welcome to attend on a first, come first served basis up to 500 attendees.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org.
