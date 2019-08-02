The Cobb Chamber will be celebrating over 30 years of Give Our Schools a Hand (GOSH).
A salute to education in Cobb County, GOSH events bring educators, students, parents, businesses and community leaders together to honor education through three distinctive events - the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony on Oct. 8, the Teacher of the Year Breakfast on Oct. 29 and Teacher of the Year Pep Rally on Oct. 29.
At the Handprint Unveiling Ceremony, the Chamber will uncover the handprints of the Cobb County and Marietta City system-wide Teachers of the Year with a crowd of students, colleagues and members of the community. The public is invited to attend this event at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Marietta Square. The two honored teachers will be the 31st pair to leave their handprint legacy on the Teacher Walk of Honor.
Continuing the salute to education, the breakfast and pep rally on Oct. 29 honors all Cobb County and Marietta City and post-secondary Teachers of the Year at Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. The day starts with an invitation-only breakfast for the teachers, principals and guests followed by a public pep rally, where more than 2,000 local students cheer on their favorite teacher of the year. Participants can enjoy entertainment through dance and musical productions from our local schools.
Ed Voyles Automotive Group Inc. will cap off the celebration by presenting the District Teacher of the Year for Marietta City Schools and Cobb County School District’s elementary, middle and high school top Teachers of the Year a one-year lease on a new car of their choice from their family of dealerships. The cars will be presented at the Chamber’s First Monday Breakfast on Nov. 4, bringing the GOSH events to a close.
Dating back to 1988, GOSH has become one of the largest events honoring local teachers of the year, celebrating more than 130 teachers in Cobb County.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org or contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
