The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have the "Business Recovery Webinar: Payroll Protection Program Navigation" on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.
This is the Chamber's ninth business recovery webinar to help businesses with timely information for COVID-19 recovery.
The free webinar will help participants navigate follow-up for the Payroll Protection Program including appropriately spending the money, applying for loan forgiveness, as well as answer questions.
The speakers include:
- Jeff Patterson, manager of Lender Relations at the U.S. Small Business Administration, Atlanta District Office.
- Drew Tonsmeire, area director of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
- Sam Olens, Counsel, Dentons Public Policy Practice and State Attorneys General group member.
- Lawson Kirkland, ServisFirst Bank senior vice president.
- Stephen Klein, managing director of Bennett Thrasher’s Restructuring and Bankruptcy Practice.
- John Loud, Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems.
- Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO.
To register, visit https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com//events/Business-Recovery-Webinar-Payroll-Protection-Program-PPP-Navigation-9249/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.