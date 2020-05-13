The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a virtual open house and a Construction & Trade Industry Council webinar on Tuesday.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon, open house participants can hear from Chamber staff regarding all the benefits of membership, how to save money and about programs to plug in team members at all levels of an organization.
To register for the open house, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Getting-Back-to-Business-with-the-Cobb-Chamber-Virtual-Open-House-9459/details.
The webinar, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., will have Joe Dan Banker, deupty commissioner of Adult & Technical Education with the Technical College System of Georgia, as featured speaker. Other panelists will include Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Education Foundation of Georgia; Nathan Tucker, senior skilled trades manager at JE Dunn Construction; Greg Teague of Croy Engineering; and Chris Poston, chief operating officer at Traton Homes.
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Construction-Trade-Industry-Council-Webinar-9469/details.
