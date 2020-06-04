The Cobb Chamber will have a virtual version of its signature event, Marquee Monday, on June 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
The event will feature original Shark Tank “shark” Kevin Harrington for a deep-dive discussion with 2020 Chamber chairman John Loud on lessons learned, his successes and plans for the future.
In addition to his role on Shark Tank, Harrington is known as the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the “As Seen on TV” brand and a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization. His work behind the scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products and the making of dozens of millionaires.
Harrington has been called the Entrepreneur’s Entrepreneur and the Entrepreneur Answer Man, because he knows the challenges unique to start-ups and has a special passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed.
Register at https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Virtual-Marquee-Monday-9073/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.