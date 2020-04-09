The Cobb Chamber will have part three of its webinar series on business recovery Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
This week focuses on hearing from experts that can help businesses manage the many human resources changes and complexities as well as motivate their teams during this challenging time. The webinar is for business owners, managers, executives and human resources professionals. Participants will have a chance to ask questions.
The speakers will include Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler; Dave Cole, a partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP; Tammy Cohen, founder and chief visionary officer at InfoMart; Secret Holland, vice president of Human Resources and Community Affairs for Gas South; John Loud, Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security; and Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber president and CEO.
To register, visit https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/How-To-Business-Recovery-Part-III-Navigating-Human-Resources-Changes-Challenges-9443/details.
For more information, contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org.
