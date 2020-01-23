The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's second Marquee Monday will feature the State of the County address on Feb. 10 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Cobb Commission chairman Mike Boyce will discuss Cobb's biggest successes from this year and the strengths of relationships in the community, as well as his goals for 2020 to continue moving the county forward.
Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For more parking options please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide.
Check in will be located through the doors to the left of the Coca-Cola Roxy ticket box office. Security screening will be required at check-in.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9069/details.
