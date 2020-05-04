The Cobb Chamber will have a webinar featuring health experts on how businesses can reopen safely on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Speakers include Callie Andrews, president of Wellstar Cobb Hospital; Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health; Dr. Dan Salinas, chief medical officer of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; and John Loud, Cobb Chamber 2020 chairman and president of LOUD Security Systems.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.
To register, visit https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com//events/Health-Expert-COVID-19-Update-Guide-for-Reopening-Safely-9470/details.
For more information, contact Mandy Burton at mburton@cobbchamber.org.
