The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a Marquee Monday event on July 13 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy and a virtual option.
The event will feature a panel of key policymakers offering their insights into the 2020 legislative session and the discussions and decisions that will impact the county, region and state moving forward.
The event can be attended through a virtual option or a limited in-person attendance on a first-come basis. Those attending in-person can visit https://covidsupport.cobbchamber.org/return-to-in-person-events to view all the measures being taken to ensure a safe environment.
The panelist will be Rep. Teri Anulewicz, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, Rep. Bert Reeves and Sen. Michael "Doc" Rhett.
Also at the breakfast, the Cobb Executive Women 2020 Woman of Distinction Award will be presented.
Participants must register in advance. Registration deadline is July 8 for in-person attendance and July 10 for the virtual attendance option.
For more information, visit cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.