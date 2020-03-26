The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have a new Webinar Wednesday Series on leadership excellence.
In collaboration with the College of Professional Education at Kennesaw State University, the Chamber will offer free webinars modeled after KSU's award-winning Executive Leadership Program.
Participants can join Dan Stotz, M.S., CPI, assistant dean of Strategic Partnerships at KSU, through a series of educational webinars that will focus on the Eight Leader Roles that need to be mastered in order to achieve leadership and organizational excellence.
If one participates in at least seven of the eight sessions they will receive a Digital Badge in Leadership Excellence from KSU. Space is limited.
The 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. webinar sessions are:
- April 1 - Leader as Communicator. Communicating with Empathy, Asking Great Questions and then Effectively Listen and Present Inspiring Ideas.
- April 8 - Leader as Coach. Coaching for Development, Coaching for Performance, Coaching for Solutions, and Coaching to Resolve Conflict.
- April 15 - Leader as Innovator. Understanding Innovation, Building a Culture of Innovation, and Developing your Company's Innovation Playbook.
- April 22 - Leader as Change Agent. Creating Change Readiness, Mastering the 7-Step Change Process, and Leading Positive Change.
- April 29 - Leader as Director. Communicating an Inspiring Vision, Setting Strategic SMART Goals, and Learning to Delegate Effectively.
- May 6 - Leader as Producer. Attracting and Retaining "A" Players, Driving Productivity, and Learning How to Manage Stress.
- May 13 - Leader as Coordinator. Defining the Project Scope, Building Budgets and Schedules, and Communicating with Key Stakeholders.
- May 20 - Leader as Monitor. Monitoring and Improving Core Processes, Driving Continuous Improvement, and Making Better Decisions through Data Analytics.
For more information, visit cobbchamber.org.
