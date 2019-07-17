The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have its First Monday Breakfast on Aug. 5 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
It has been shown that at any given time there are up to four different generations coexisting within the workplace, each bringing value and different perspectives and life experiences to the table. For the August breakfast, best-selling author and leadership consultant Kevin Scott will share his insights on how multiple generations can better work together and learn from one another.
Scott is the co-founder of ADDO, a leadership consultancy firm, that helps organizations build programs and experiences that inspire and equip everyone to lead. ADDO’s roster of clients includes Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta Braves, Auburn University and WellStar.
Scott has been featured on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times. He has also been named a "40 under 40" for Georgia Trend magazine and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The 2019 Cobb Young Professionals Next Generation Award will also be presented at this breakfast.
To register for the event, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/First-Monday-Breakfast-8314/details.
