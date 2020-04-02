The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have Chamber Chats on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. via a Zoom meeting.
Participants can share out-of-the-box ideas working for them and hear tips from Georgia Crafteds owner and founder Erin Zwigart. The idea-sharing session will be moderated and sharing is optional.
Register at https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com//events/Chamber-Chats-Moving-Business-Online-Creative-Approaches-for-Changing-Times--9439/details.
