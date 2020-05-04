The Cobb Chamber will have "Chamber Chats: Strategies for Reopening Restaurants" on Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m.
Mike Schroeder, proprietor of Carabba’s in Kennesaw, will share his experience and lessons learned in the first week of reopening to dine-in guests. The discussion will then open up to all restaurant leaders on the call to share about their expectations and plans, as well as what guests can expect moving into re-welcoming regulars and Mother’s Day weekend. Interested dining patrons, vendors, etc. are also welcome to attend.
Register at https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Chamber-Chats-Restaurant-Industry-9471/details.
