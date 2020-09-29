The Cobb Chamber will host its first Workforce Development Summit at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to provide insights into and engaging discussions around the current and future state of workforce in Cobb County.
During the luncheon, industry experts and educational leaders will discuss the overall workforce development needs of the community, innovative solutions aimed at addressing those needs and trends in Cobb’s most noted industries, which include advanced manufacturing, construction & skilled trades, healthcare & bioscience, technology and logistics & supply chain.
Speakers will include Greg Dozier, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan; Dr. Ron Newcomb, president of Chattahoochee Technical College; Dr. Gilles LaMarche, vice president of University Advancement at Life University; and Dr. Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools.
To register, visit cobbchamber.org/events. General admission starts at $50 for Chamber members and is $75 for non-members.
For more information, contact Nate Futrell, senior manager of Workforce Initiatives, at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.