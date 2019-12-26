The Cobb Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications for the Teacher for a Day program.
As a Teacher for a Day, participants will have the chance to work side-by-side with a Teacher of the Year at a post-secondary, Marietta City or Cobb County School District school for a day. Participants gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges and strengths local educators face on a daily basis.
The 2020 program will take place the week of Feb. 3-7 in both school systems. The deadline to complete the online application is Jan. 22.
To apply, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/CWT/EXTERNAL/WCPAGES/WCWEBINPUT/TFAD_APPLICATION.ASPX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.