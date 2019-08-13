The Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s First Monday Breakfast will be Sept. 9 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE in the Cumberland area.
The guest speaker will be Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s 60th Mayor. She will share a State of Atlanta update discussing what is happening in the city and her priority projects, and how these initiatives can impact Cobb and other surrounding counties.
During the program, the United Way will also kick off its 2019 campaign season.
To register, visit www.cobbchamber.org/events/First-Monday-Breakfast-8315/details.
