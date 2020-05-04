The Cobb Chamber, in collaboration with health and community leaders, have released a compilation of guidelines to assist businesses in their efforts to safely reopen as the state moves toward economic recovery.
The guidelines are available at https://covidsupport.cobbchamber.org/covid-19-resources.
The guidelines deliver public health protocol for companies to consider as they prepare their own plans for a phased reopening and a reintroduction of staff and customers to their establishment. Topics covered in the guidelines include preparing one's workforce and workspace and information on mitigating the spread of the virus.
The guidelines take into consideration daily health tests, sanitization, reconfiguring the workspace to allow for social distancing and a number of other recommendations on how space can be reimagined to be as safe as possible for employees and visitors.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
