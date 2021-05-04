The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the 22nd Air Force, announced the creation of the Battle Born Trophy.
Awarded by the Chamber, the trophy will be presented to a 22nd Air Force unit that best represents the commander’s priority of “Readiness Now” during the previous year and will be given annually, beginning this July.
Headquartered at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, the 22nd Air Force is a combat-ready force comprised of over 12,000 Citizen Airmen, civilians and contractors organized in 13 units across the U.S. The 22nd Air Force provides the U.S. military with operational capability, strategic depth and the capacity to surge quickly when needed.
The Battle Born Trophy references 22nd Air Force’s lineage, tracing its origin to Dec. 28, 1941, when the Domestic Division, Air Corps Ferrying Command, was established and activated in Washington D.C.
Tim Kelley, a Cobb Chamber member who also sits on the Civil Leader Advisory Board to the commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, spearheaded the effort to develop the award and designed the trophy as a way to highlight the relationship between the Cobb Chamber, the Air Force Reserves and the local community.
The Battle Born Trophy will bear the winning unit’s name and will remain at 22 Air Force’s headquarters, while the winner will receive a smaller replica to take back to their respective unit.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
