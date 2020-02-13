Applications have opened for the Cobb Chamber’s Small Business of the Year and Business to Watch Awards.
Each year, the Chamber names the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year from a wide pool of applicants. The 2020 Small Business of the Year will be selected from among the Top 25 small businesses.
To celebrate Cobb’s brightest business stars and up-and-coming businesses, the Cobb Chamber also offers the Business to Watch awards. These businesses are on the rise, achieving incredible growth while launching just three years ago or less.
The Top 25 Small Businesses and overall Small Business of the Year award winner will be recognized at the Cobb Chamber’s May 11 Marquee Monday breakfast event.
Otter’s Chicken, the 2019 Small Business of the Year, will also be inducted into the Cobb Chamber Small Business Hall of Fame, joining the past 35 years of winners. The 2020 Small Business of the Year winner will go on to participate in the Georgia Small Business of the Year competition.
Application forms can be found at www.cobbchamber.org/sboy. All applications must be submitted by March 9.
For more information, contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
