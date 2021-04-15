The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has named its Top 30 Small Businesses of 2021, honoring the local firms which have contributed the most to the county’s business community.
The chamber expanded its honorees from its typical 25 selections. The businesses include the Kennesaw’s Governors Gun Club, medical supply company Innovation Compounding, Henry’s Louisiana Grill in Acworth, and project management firm Darden & Company.
“In the past year, Cobb’s small businesses have shown such resilience and innovation, we felt it was only fitting to expand our Small Business of the Year awards to include a Top 30,” Chamber CEO Sharon Mason said in a news release.
“Small businesses play such an important role in the health of Cobb’s economy and in a year of recovery, we wanted to show our support to local entrepreneurs and small business owners even more. We look forward to recognizing our Top 30 Small Businesses this year.”
From the 30 top businesses, one will be selected as Cobb’s top small business and announced on May 10.
The full list of winners is as follows:
♦ 41South Creative
♦ Innovation Compounding
♦ All Roof Solutions, Inc.
♦ InPrime Legal
♦ AQC Traffic Control Services, LLC
♦ Manay CPA, Inc.
♦ CFO Navigator
♦ Mills Specialty Metals, LLC
♦ CROFT & Associates
♦ Powers Electrical Solutions, Inc.
♦ Darden & Company
♦ Priority Jet, LLC
♦ Deluxe Athletics, LLC
♦ Prodew, Inc.
♦ DynamiX
♦ RE/MAX PURE
♦ Eclipse Networks
♦ SK Commercial Realty
♦ Four Hats, Inc.
♦ SpeedPro Marietta
♦ Georgia Trade School
♦ The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team
♦ Governors Gun Club
♦ The Partnership of Atlanta, Inc.
♦ GreenMellen
♦ The UPS Store Smyrna
♦ Henry’s Louisiana Grill, Inc.
♦ Win-Tech, Inc.
♦ HR Knowledge Source
♦ Yalo!
The chamber also highlighted four businesses, three years old or less, as “Businesses to Watch”:
♦ Abernathy Ditzel Hendrick Bryce, LLC
♦ American Axes
♦ Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions
♦ The Dwell Collective
