On Nov. 3, the Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council announced two community advocates as 2021 Citizens of the Year: Malcolm Lewis for Austell and Robin Meyer for Mableton.
The South Cobb Area Council represents South Cobb's three distinct districts, which include Austell and Mableton.
The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations. The 2021 South Cobb Citizen of the Year awards were presented at the South Cobb Area Council luncheon at Riverside EpiCenter.
Malcolm Lewis, 2021 Austell Citizen of the Year
Malcolm Lewis, pastor of Beacon of Light Ministries and owner of Cenacle Coffee Shop and Bestway Financial Services, is an engaged and active member of the Austell community.
After moving Beacon of Light Ministries to the area in 2008 and purchasing two buildings to open Cenacle Coffee Shop and Bestway Financial Services in 2015, Lewis has been instrumental in the revitalization efforts of downtown Austell. During the start of the pandemic, when many in the community were left hungry due to the shelter in place mandate, he opened the Cenacle's doors and offered hot meals to anyone in need.
Passionate about education and entrepreneurism, Lewis is proposing to fund a private middle school in Austell. Lewis was an Austell Business Association board member from 2016-2020 and has been a part of the Austell Community Collaborative since 2015. As a former veteran, he has helped celebrate and honor local veterans each year at the annual Veterans Day event held in Veterans Park.
Robin Meyer, 2021 Mableton Citizen of the Year
Robin Meyer, chairwoman emeritus of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, is a crucial fixture within the Mableton community. A founding member of the Mableton Improvement Coalition since 2001, she has served in numerous leadership roles, including chairwoman, president, secretary and head of the Zoning Committee.
Meyer has worked tirelessly for over 20 years to serve and help in the redevelopment of the Mableton community. She has helped countless residents with issues ranging from homelessness, code enforcement, traffic and litter. She has also written several grant applications resulting in the historic preservation of local parks, as well as development of new parks. She continues to work with Cobb County Government and developers on zoning applications for the redevelopment of Mableton.
She helped found Mableton Community Garden, the Mableton Farmer’s Market and the Mableton Community Fund.
For more information, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2334 or visit www.cobbchamber.org.
