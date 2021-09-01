The Cobb Chamber of Commerce announced that it has selected Amanda D. Seals of Marietta as its executive vice president of Advocacy and Government Affairs, leading the organization’s pro-business advocacy strategy, efforts and committees.
Seals has 24 years of advocacy and government relations experience and has established relationships at the local, state and federal levels across both sides of the aisle.
Most recently, she has served as a senior manager in the Policy and Government Relations office at Deloitte. In this role, she drove political engagement and advanced the company's business interests across the 50 states with a focus on their state, local and higher education government practice.
Prior to that she served in a leadership role supporting the state accounts of Georgia and Louisiana as its client relationship executive. Previously, she has held positions at Kennesaw State University, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Department of Community Health, Georgia State Senate, Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Senate Information Office, and the Office of the Governor.
