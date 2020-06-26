The Cobb Chamber announced that the following businesses were its 2020 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year:
♦ All Roof Solutions
♦ Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team
♦ Artisan Custom Closets
♦ K Mike Whittle Designs Inc.
♦ Brookwood Christian School
♦ Manay CPA Inc.
♦ CFO Navigator
♦ Mills Specialty Metals LLC
♦ CROFT & Associates
♦ The Partnership of Atlanta Inc.
♦ Deluxe Athletics LLC
♦ Ruby-Collins Inc.
♦ Digital Yalo
♦ Southeastern Engineering, Inc.
♦ DynamiX
♦ Stablegold Hospitality LLC
♦ Eclipse Networks Inc.
♦ Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique
♦ Fulfillment Strategies International LLC
♦ Vertisys
♦ Georgia Trade School
♦ Win-Tech Inc.
♦ Governors Gun Club
♦ id8 Agency
♦ InPrime Legal
An overall winner will be selected among the Top 25 and announced on Aug. 10 at the Small Business of the Year Marquee Monday event at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The top winner is determined through a comprehensive selection process, including applications and site visits by a panel of independent judges. The Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year will all be recognized during the event — and Otter’s Chicken, the 2019 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years.
The Cobb Chamber will also recognize the accomplishments and growth of many new Cobb businesses and startups with the Businesses To Watch awards. These are businesses that have launched three years ago or less and have already achieved substantial progress.
The 2020 Businesses To Watch are BaseCamp at Kennesaw Mountain, Chinese Southern Belle LLC, Studio Bungee and The Auto Accident Attorneys Group.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org/SBOY or contact Jani Dix at 770-859-2335 or jdix@cobbchamber.org.
