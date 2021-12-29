The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will start 2022 with their Marquee Monday event series, presented by Superior Plumbing, at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Avenue, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area.
Participants can join Chamber members and guests on Jan. 10 for breakfast, networking and for keynote presentations by Maj. Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia Natioanl Guard and Maj. Gen. Bret Larson of the 22nd Air Force, as they discuss their critical role in the pandemic recovery and national defense.
Maj. Gen. Carden was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in January 2019 as the 43rd Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense. He is responsible for directing, coordinating, organizing and stationing the Army and Air National Guards of the State of Georgia, the Georgia State Defense Force, and federal and state civilians, ensuring their readiness to perform state and national missions.
Maj. Gen. Bret Larson is the Commander of the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. The 22nd Air Force has command supervision of the Air Force Reserve's tactical air mobility operations and other vital mission sets to include distinguished visitor airlift, undergraduate pilot training, flight test operations and a highly mobile civil engineering response force.
During the program, the Chamber will also recognize the incoming 2022 Honorary Commander class.
Doors open at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:45 a.m. an concludes by 10 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours.
